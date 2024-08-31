Former Detroit Tigers Sure-Handed Defender Claimed By Division Rival
The vibes are high right now surrounding the Detroit Tigers.
Despite not really being in the playoff mix, their decision to call up their young pieces and star prospects has catapulted them into becoming one of the hottest teams in all of baseball during recent weeks.
Not only is this giving these players their first Major League experience, but it also allows the front office to evaluate what areas of the roster they need to upgrade in the offseason so this team can start competing once again.
While the Tigers might still be a couple years away from achieving that status, one of their former players has the opportunity to compete for a division title and a spot in the postseason.
Per an announcement made by the Kansas City Royals, they have claimed Robbie Grossman off waivers after he was outrighted by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 29.
The 34-year-old won the World Series last season with the Rangers after signing a contract with them in free agency. They acquired him again this year in a trade with the Chicago White Sox back in early-May, but once Texas got healthier in the outfield, they decided to move off of him.
Grossman was with Detroit for about a year-and-a-half starting in 2021.
He posted fairly good numbers in his first season, slashing .239/.357/.415 to pair with a career high 23 homers and 67 RBI. He also stole 20 bases that year to become the seventh player in franchise history to post a 20-20 season.
The following campaign, Grossman made Major League Baseball history when he went 401 consecutive games without recording an error, something that ended at 440.
But, later in the year, the Tigers decided to ship him to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline when his offensive production completely fell off.
The veteran outfielder will now join a Royals team in desperate need of extra help as they attempt to win their first AL Central division title since 2015.