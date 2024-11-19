Former Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Could Be the Steal of Offseason in Free Agency
In the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected pitching Spencer Turnbull. The Alabama Crimson Tide product would be one of the team’s top prospects until he made his Major League debut in 2018.
2019 was his first full season as a pro and the results were disastrous. He led the Major Leagues with 17 losses as a rookie, making 30 starts total and throwing 148.1 innings with 146 strikeouts.
Despite the high number of losses, some of his numbers weren’t terrible He had a 4.61 ERA and a FIP of 3.99, which hinted at some bad luck on the mound.
The following season, he made 11 starts during the COVID-19 shortened campaign, but the production was much improved with a 3.97 ERA. His appearances were limited in 2019, making only nine starts, but the performance was there again with a 2.88 ERA across 50 innings.
After missing the 2022 campaign because of injury, Turnbull pitched with the Tigers in 2023, and it was his last with the franchise. He struggled mightily, throwing only 31 innings with a 7.26 ERA across seven starts.
As a free agent, he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies and made 17 appearances in total, with seven starts, tossing 54.1 stellar innings. The talented righty struck out 58 and recorded a 2.65 ERA.
The inability to stay on the mound has been a major hurdle for Turnbull in his career. But, the skill and pitching talent are clearly there. That is why Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes that he could land a two-year, $13 million deal in free agency with the potential for even more money.
“But here is why he might make even more than $13 million: His first six appearances last season were all starts before moving to a relief role, and here's his line from those outings: 32⅓ innings, 17 hits, 10 walks, 36 strikeouts, 1.67 ERA, 3.26 FIP, 3.22 xFIP. That's the first fifth of a 4-WAR season that would be worthy of Cy Young votes if he kept it up for a full campaign. He then shifted to the bullpen as the Phillies' injured starters got healthy and lasted about six weeks there before a lat injury ended his season.”
The MLB expert believes that the former second-round pick is a free agent worth investing in this offseason. The work the Phillies coaching staff did to unlock another level is impressive.
If Turnbull is able to stay healthy, whoever adds him to their pitching staff is getting a player with a legitimate middle-of-the-rotation upside. And if he cannot handle the workload as a starter, he can fill several roles out of the bullpen.