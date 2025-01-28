Former MLB Exec Believes Detroit Tigers Have Their Long-Term Answer in Center Field
It has unfortunately been a quiet offseason for the Detroit Tigers this winter despite having some new-found expectations.
The Tigers had a great campaign in 2024. After a strong second half of the season, Detroit was able to snap their lengthy playoff drought. In the playoffs, they continued their strong play by defeating the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card round.
Due to their success in October, expectations for the franchise moving forward are vastly different. This is a team that has proven that they can be successful in the playoffs and compete with some of the best in the league.
Unfortunately, this offseason has been a lackluster one for the franchise.
With no major signings as of now, the Tigers are running the risk of not being able to replicate their newfound success.
However, this is a young core for Detroit that might get better with experience. Due to the lack of moves to improve areas of need, they will have to hope that’s true.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke about some players who are going to have breakout seasons. For the Tigers, he chose outfielder Parker Meadows and highlighted his defensive abilities in center field.
“The Tigers have found their long-term answer in center field with Meadows, who last season ranked in the 92nd percentile in outs above average (he has a special range in all directions) and in the 93rd percentile in sprint speed.”
After getting his feet wet in the Majors in 2023, Meadows took a nice step forward in 2024. The 25-year-old played in 82 games, totaling a .244 batting average, nine home runs, nine stolen bases, and 28 RBI.
While getting a full season under his belt will be important, the young outfielder showed some signs that he is going to be a solid producer in the lineup for Detroit. If Meadows can become a 20/20 type of player, he will have a long and successful career with the Tigers.
In addition to being a balanced hitter at the plate, playing above average defensively in center field is important for the spacious Comerica Park.
For Detroit, due to their lack of moves so far this offseason, they will be counting on players like Meadows to take a step forward, especially at the plate.
There is a lot of potential for him to become a really good overall player for the team.
While it might be a disappointment they haven’t made a splash this winter, the Tigers also didn’t lose anyone of significance.
It might not be enough to contend for a World Series currently, but the future is still bright for the team.