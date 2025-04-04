Breakout for Former No. 1 Overall Pick Coming at Perfect Time for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers knew coming into the 2025 regular season that if they wanted to continue the positive momentum built during their unprecedented run last summer, their offense would need to produce more.
Their pitching staff is more than good enough to go toe-to-toe with other playoff contenders in the American League. But there are some question marks about the offense.
The only addition made during the offseason was second baseman Gleyber Torres, who went on the injured list only eight at-bats into the campaign. It is a tough blow for the Tigers, as he was expected to add some much-needed pop to the lineup.
Without him in the mix, things are looking almost identical to the lineup the team was using in 2024, but without the services if Parker Meadows, who is also on the injured list.
Relying on internal development from their younger players to take the offense to another level, they are receiving production from an unlikely source out of the gate.
Spencer Torkelson, who lost his starting job with the addition of Torres, has been the team’s most productive hitter out of the gate.
Despite looking like the odd man out entering camp, he earned a spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster after slugging his way through spring training. A .340/.389/.680 slash line with five home runs and two doubles in 55 plate appearances was impossible to ignore.
That stellar production has been carried over into the regular season, where he has produced a .318/.444/.545 slash line with one home run and two doubles. His 192 OPS+ is by far the best on the team, with All-Star left fielder Riley Greene being second with a 165.
This breakout could not have come at a better time for Torkelson, whose time with the franchise looked like it was nearing an end in the spring. There were some rumors swirling that he could be made available in a trade, but the Tigers are certainly happy they didn’t go that route.
He has already shown that he has legitimate power, hitting 31 home runs and knocking in 94 RBI during the 2023 campaign. A brutal stretch in 2024 led to him being demoted to Triple-A, but upon his return in August, he was an above-average hitter with a 119 sOPS+.
A change to his swing and approach at the plate is paying major dividends, as his natural talent is beginning to shine through in the early going of the 2025 season.
This is exactly what Detroit needed. Hopefully the rest of the lineup can get healthy soon and follow suit, producing at a higher clip.
It will be interesting to see what manager A.J. Hinch does once Torres is healthy enough to return to the lineup.
Torkelson could reclaim the designated hitter’s role, but Colt Keith hasn’t hit much yet in 2025. He could be indirectly competing with Kerry Carpenter for at-bats, especially if Torkelson has truly broken through and is going to consistently produce numbers.