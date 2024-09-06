Former MLB Executive Names Two Detroit Tigers Prospects Best in Baseball
The Detroit Tigers have done a terrific job at rebuilding their farm system over the last few years.
Of course, having top 10 picks makes that easier, but they've also been able to find players who developed into solid prospects later in the draft, such as Tarik Skubal, who was a ninth round pick.
As it stands, though, they are widely considered to have one of the better systems in the game.
Plenty of outlets have their own prospect rankings, but perhaps the most unique list comes from Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Previously a general manager of both the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals who now covers baseball, his prospect rankings are very different from the usual consensus. And on his top 50, the Tigers had players all over it.
With four players on the list, what really sticks out is where the top two land: at numbers one and two.
Bowden has right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe as the top prospect in all of baseball.
While he is pretty consistency a top 10 ranked player, No. 1 is new for him.
Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in 2021 out of high school. A highly touted arm with a plus-plus slider, he dealt with injury in 2023 after having a shaky first year in the minors in 2022. While he was good in 16 starts last year, this season has seen a huge breakout that his vaulted him up lists.
Over 75.2 innings pitched, the right-hander has posted a 2.02 ERA with 81 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP. Across two levels, Jobe has dominated hitters all year on his way to reaching Double-A.
As probably the best right-handed pitching prospect in baseball, Jobe is just elevating his status.
Coming in at No. 2 on Bowden's list is Detroit's outfield prospect Max Clark.
Just like Jobe, Clark was the third overall pick out of high school and has been consistently ranked in the top 10. In his first full season of pro ball, Clark has shown why he was so highly regarded.
The 19-year-old has reached High-A and has been putting all of his plus tools on display. In 104 games, the lefty has a .798 OPS with nine home runs, 20 doubles, six triples and 29 stolen bases.
Because he's so young, he's still a while away from the Majors, but his tools are so exciting and he's already pretty polished.
Another youngster who was a top 10 pick made the list as well, this time, in the form of their 2024 first round selection Bryce Rainer.
The 19-year-old was considered the top high school player in the class with plus power and a plus arm at shortstop.
Rainer has yet to make his debut, but there are high hopes that he can be the team's future at the position.
Finally, Kevin McGonigle, a 20-year-old infielder, makes the list at No. 38.
He is a pure hitter who has a great feel in the box. In 74 games this season, he's hitting .309 with an .853 OPS, 16 homers and more walks than strikeouts.
The infielder won't wow anyone with his power, but his bat-to-ball skills are impressive.
While it's an unconventional list, Bowden clearly thinks highly of the Tigers ability to develop players. They're all widely considered top prospects, but they reached new heights in this list put together by the former baseball executive.