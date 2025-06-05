Former MLB Executive Picks Tigers Infielder As Early Favorite To Start All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers currently own the best record in baseball at 41-23 despite losing on Thursday.
That is an impressive performance, putting them in the driver’s seat of the American League Central, already building a six-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins.
Attention will soon turn to what kind of moves the front office can make to ensure the team remains among the true contenders in the MLB. There aren’t any glaring weaknesses on the roster right now, but a few upgrades on the fringes for depth certainly wouldn’t hurt.
There are no major needs because the Tigers have so many players playing up to and exceeding expectations as the best team in baseball.
That will likely mean being well represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game being held at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Ace starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is a virtual lock for the team; the only debate he will be part of is whether or not he will take the mound as the starting pitcher.
First baseman Spencer Torkelson is making a strong case for a roster spot, as is left fielder Riley Greene.
Gleyber Torres Predicted To Represent Tigers in All-Star Game
Another player to keep an eye on is second baseman Gleyber Torres, whom Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has selected as the AL starter at the position in his early MLB All-Star team picks.
“Torres has been a table-setter for the Tigers all season with a .388 on-base percentage, and with Jazz Chisholm Jr. fighting injuries and hitting .194 and Marcus Semien off to the worst start of his career (64 OPS+), the path was open,” the former MLB executive wrote, using stats through June 3.
Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays was selected as his backup in this round of predictions.
Signed to a one-year, $15 million deal in free agency, the former New York Yankees star has provided Detroit with some incredible value thus far this season.
Despite a stint on the injured list, Torres has performed so well that he is going to receive a lot of consideration for his third All-Star Game appearance and first since 2019; he made the AL All-Star team as a member of the Yankees in his first two big league seasons.
For the campaign, Torres has a .264/.379/.396 slash line with five home runs, nine doubles and 29 RBI to go along with four stolen bases.
He is showing incredible discipline at the plate, drawing 32 walks compared to striking out only 26 times. His walk rate of 14.5% and strikeout rate of 11.2% would both be single-season bests if they hold.