Who the Tigers Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2026 season with one of the best rosters in the American League, fueled by a loaded starting rotation and an offense eager to bounce back after a difficult end to the season. They have less than two weeks to finalize the roster ahead of opening day.

Detroit will begin its season on the road when they take on the San Diego Padres for a three-game series beginning Thursday, March 26th. Tarik Skubal will toe the rubber on opening day for the third consecutive year.

As manager A.J. Hinch and his coaching staff piece together the roster, some difficult decisions will be made. However, these players will be on the roster when March 26th arrives.

Pitching Staff is Among League's Best

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Starters: Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Casey Mize, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander

Relievers: Will Vest, Kenley Jansen, Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Brenan Hanifee, Brant Hurter, Drew Anderson, Emmanuel De Jesus

The starting rotation got a massive boost with the additions of Valdez and Verlander. Both will bring plenty of experience, with Valdez being one of the best strikeout pitchers in the league. Keider Montero will start the season in Toledo, but the expectation is that he'll find his way back to the big leagues at some point.

Their other offseason acquisition, Drew Anderson, could serve in a hybrid role as a long reliever or make spot starts. He has had an impressive spring so far. The backend of the bullpen is as good as any team. Jansen could emerge as the closer early on, with Finnegan and Vest serving as elite set-up guys.

Infield Could Change Based on One Massive Decision

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle bats. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Catcher: Dillon Dingler, Tyler Rogers

Infielders: Spencer Torkelson (1B), Gleyber Torres (2B), Javier Báez (SS), Colt Keith (3B)

Utility: Zach McKinstry

The infield is hard to project because of the pending decision surrounding Kevin McGonigle. The young phenom has had a tremendous spring, proving why he is one of the best prospects in baseball. If Hinch decides to promote McGonigle, he would start at shortstop and move Báez to the bench.

Outfield is Still Up in the Air

Outfielders: Riley Greene, Matt Vierling, Kerry Carpenter, Jahmai Jones

A difficult decision will likely have to be made between Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez. Both have struggled at the plate this spring, with Perez hitting .136 and just three total hits, while Meadows is posting a .111 batting average.

Meadows brings solid defense in the outfield, and Perez's switch-hitting abilities provide value. It'll be a tough decision to make, and neither player has a guaranteed spot on the opening day roster. Greene will anchor the outfield, Vierling has had a tremendous spring at the plate, and Carpenter will work in as the designated hitter.