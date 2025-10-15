Former Standout Tigers Rookie Elects to Become Free Agent This Winter
The Detroit Tigers were eliminated from the 2025 MLB playoffs, and with that, some of their early offseason transactions have started to find their way into the landscape.
This winter shapes up to be a substantial one for the Tigers, as they look to break through in 2026 and potentially make a run to the World Series by putting together the right roster. Being aggressive will be paramount, but additions can't be made until days after this year's Fall Classic.
However, minor league players can start figuring out their future now, and an early transaction for Detroit features one of their former standout outfielders electing to hit free agency this winter rather than remain with the team.
As was reported by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, that player is Akil Baddoo.
How Did Baddoo Performed During His Time With the Tigers?
A former second-round pick by the Minnesota Twins who ended up with the Tigers following the Rule 5 draft in 2020, Baddoo has split the vast majority of his playing time between Triple-A Toledo and the Major Leagues. But despite an impressive rookie season, he never found his stride again after that, which has now led to him seeking another team.
Since joining Detroit, Baddoo had one strong year that was followed up by four less than optimal ones. His fielding has always been a strong point in his game, only posting seven errors in 2,473 innings in the outfield at the MLB level. His .989 fielding rate and 651 putouts also indicate this, but unfortunately, his bat never really came around following 2021.
In his MLB debut season that year, he played in 124 games. He slashed .259/.330/.436 with 60 runs scored, 55 RBI, 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 122 strikeouts and 45 walks. However, each year following that, he regressed in most of those categories, never hitting above .220 in a season again. A wrist surgery early in 2025 did not help his case, as it ended up stunting his chances at a proper full season in the minor leagues.
By 2024 and 2025, he only played 31 and seven games, respectively, at the MLB level, which did not give him any chance to showcase his skillset. Ultimately, there are better options in the outfield for Detroit right now, and despite some flashy plays, it just wasn't enough for Baddoo to remain with the franchise.
He will now have the opportunity to seek a new team where he may be able to find more playing time as he proves his worth once again.