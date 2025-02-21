Detroit Tigers Slugger Underwent Wrist Surgery, No Recovery Timetable Given
With Spring Training games set to get underway on Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will be holding plenty of competitions to see which of their young stars should make the Opening Day roster and who should begin the year in the minors.
After a magical run to the playoffs, everyone is hoping to be a featured part of helping the Tigers return to the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since they played October baseball in four straight campaigns from 2011-14.
However, one player who definitely won't be in the mix is Akil Baddoo.
Per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the slugging outfielder underwent surgery on the hamate bone in his right wrist.
No recovery timetable has been given by the team, but this type of procedure normally takes four to eight weeks before getting back to baseball activities.
Baddoo wasn't expected to be in the mix this spring.
He was designated for assignment on Dec. 10 when Alex Cobb was signed this offseason, and after he cleared waivers, he was outrighted to their Triple-A affiliate.
Baddoo made his presence felt in Detroit quickly during the 2021 campaign at 22 years old when his first career Major League at-bat was a home run, something that helped him appear like a breakout star when he slashed .259/.330/.436 with 13 homers and 55 RBI.
But since that time, it's been a struggle for the outfielder.
His OPS+ plummeted to 63 in 2022 after it was 16 points above the league average of 100 the season prior, and even though he bounced back a little in 2023, he was still a below average hitter.
Now, following the emergence of Parker Meadows, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, there isn't a lot of room on the roster for Baddoo, especially with Matt Vierling potentially playing in the outfield more often this year if Jace Jung can stick at third base.
It's an uphill battle when it comes to Baddoo's place with the Tigers, and having this setback in spring doesn't help out his situation.