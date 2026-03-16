AJ Hinch Makes Decision On When Framber Valdez Will Make Tigers Debut

The Detroit Tigers made some moves this season that should put them in a position to win the American League Central division. More than that, the Tigers now have a team that could make it out of the American League in the postseason. Framber Valdez expects to be a massive part of that hypothetical run.

The Tigers signed Valdez to a three-year deal in February. There is a player option for his third season, but Detroit is paying him $36.5 million per year. With his signing, AJ Hinch now has two pitchers in his rotation that could realistically win the American League Cy Young.

Waiting until February to sign did raise some questions about when he would be ready to pitch once the regular season comes around. AJ Hinch, the Tigers' manager, has finally revealed when Valdez will make his regular-season debut, though.

Detroit opens the season on March 26 against the San Diego Padres at PetCo Park. Obviously, Tarik Skubal will pitch on opening day for Detroit. Valdez will follow right behind him and pitch game two, Hinch announced on the Foul Territory show.

AJ Hinch announces on Foul Territory that Framber Valdez will be ready and will pitch the second game of the season for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/EmCylrSnwi — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026

The one-two punch of Skubal and Valdez will be one of the best in all of baseball this year.

Rest of the Tigers Rotation

Justin Verlander rejoins the Tigers in 2026. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Skubal and Valdez will head the rotation. They should both be considered aces and Cy Young candidates. Following them will be as follows:

3. Jack Flaherty

4. Justin Verlander

5. Casey Mize

This rotation gives the Tigers one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB. Flaherty had a 2.95 ERA for Detroit in 2024 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning a World Series. In 2025, the right-hander had a down year. He finished with a 4.64 ERA and he led the league with 15 losses. Still, Flaherty had great strikeout numbers and showed a lot of upside.

Verlander is rejoining the team with which he spent the first 13 years of his career. He struggled to start the year in 2025, but owned a 2.99 ERA in 14 starts after the All-Star break. His strong finish to the season proved he still has a lot left in the tank, and Detroit will need him to be at his best in 2026.

Mize could be one of the best No. 5 starters in the Majors. Last year, the former first overall pick finished with a 3.87 ERA while being selected to his first All-Star team. Having him at the backend of the rotation is going to be an asset as we get into the thick of the season.

Now, the order in which those three will pitch has not yet been determined. But Skubal and Valdez will throw the first two games of the year.