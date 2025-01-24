Former Star Pitcher Expresses Interest in Surprising Return with Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have been linked all offseason to a reunion with a former pitcher who has now become the top name left on the free agent pitching market.
With the fit between Jack Flaherty in the Tigers making a ton of sense for a number of reasons, many predicted Detroit to heavily pursue a reunion.
Flaherty had the best run of his entire career in the first half of the 2024 season under pitching coach Chris Fetter, becoming the most sought after commodity at the trade deadline before the Tigers eventually sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 18 appearances before the trade, Flaherty had posted 7-5 record with an ERA of 2.95, a 0.956 WHIP, and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings pitched.
Even though he was performing at an All-Star level, the deal made a ton of sense at the time.
Detroit was nowhere near contention, Flaherty was on a one-year deal, and the team was able to leverage a nice return for him.
Even though dealing him away was the right decision, when the Tigers made their unlikely run to within a game of the ALCS, Flaherty's presence was sorely missed and a big part of the reason why the campaign ended when it did.
Entering the offseason a free agent with Detroit seemingly in need of starting pitching, Flaherty returning seemed like a perfect fit.
Now, the right-hander is the best starter left available and says he would still be very open to a return to the Motor City.
"I wanted to stay in Detroit," Flaherty said Thursday during an appearance on Foul Territory when he was asked whether or not they would have defeated the Cleveland Guardians with him still in the fold. "We had conversations. I loved it there. I thought the combo of me and [Tarik Skubal) was incredible...We've been talking to them and talking to other teams. It would be fun to go back there."
It should be noted that while bringing back Flaherty would be a supremely popular move both within the fanbase and the clubhouse, it doesn't seem particularly likely given the Tigers' previous stance of probably being done adding starting pitching following an agreement with Alex Cobb on a one-year deal.
But with Flaherty still remaining a free agent, it seems at least possible the two sides could come to an agreement to fully shore up the Detroit starting rotation.
By the sounds of it, the 29-year-old supremely enjoyed his time with the Tigers and would be open to a potential return, but an agreement like that is a two-way street.
Until Detroit shows legitimate interest from their side on giving the righty a competitive deal, don't count on Flaherty coming back to Detroit.