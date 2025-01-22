Former Detroit Tigers Ace Flaherty Angers MLB Fans with Los Angeles Dodgers Post
It's been the talk of the town this winter: the Los Angeles Dodgers are ruining baseball.
After more than $1 billion spent last winter and another record number of stars signed this offseason, it's easy to see how teams of virtually all 29 other teams would think this way.
The Dodgers have already added Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez and a host of other role players. And they still might not be done yet.
It is angering fans across the league that the rich keep getting richer and Los Angeles is now a super team unlike the sport has ever seen. And they are using a new strategy of deferring money down the road in order to be able to fund it. A strategy that 29 other teams not named the "Dodgers" are also allowed to do.
But they don't.
Former Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty is apparently sick of the noise.
As a player who is active on social media, the starter made his thoughts well known on the situation via X.
He continued to go after MLB fans in the post, especially those who opposed his (quite frankly) correct line of logic.
Flaherty himself is still looking for a new contract for the 2025 MLB season and is the best starting pitcher on the market and one of the best players in general left to be signed.
After Los Angeles' recent spending spree and surplus of arms in the rotation, it seems highly unlikely the veteran ace will re-sign with the Dodgers.
It will take another team to open up their pocketbooks to sign Flaherty, with many having him linked to the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and even potentially a reunion with the Tigers. Considering his market has pretty much iced up, he may be amenable to a short-term deal, not exactly what he was expecting when he hit free agency this winter, but it plays well into teams like Detroit's hands.
Until then, it seems likely that Flaherty, and most other players, will continue to defend the Dodgers' aggressiveness and willingness to spend money in order to win another World Series.
Meanwhile, every other team in baseball sits on their hands and will hope for the best outcome next season.
Honestly, there is very little you can be mad at if you're a fan other than your favorite team's ownership group.