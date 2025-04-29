Former Top Picks Are Finally Helping Detroit Tigers Meet Lofty Expectations
It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Detroit Tigers, who are meeting their lofty expectations early on.
Coming into the year, the Tigers had a much different outlook than in previous campaigns. For quite some time, Detroit has been one of the worst team in baseball. However, a great run in the second half of the season last year resulted in them not only making the playoffs, but winning a series.
While the Tigers were certainly improving, the jump they took last campaign shocked everyone, including the front office.
Just before the team took off, Detroit were sellers at the trade deadline and sent numerous key pieces to other contenders. While hindsight is always 20/20, the Tigers might have made the American League Championship Series had they held on to a player like Jack Flaherty.
Now, with much higher expectations than in years past, Detroit also has a much better roster. While they were active in making improvements this winter, they also have had some of their young talent step up this campaign.
Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote about some of the former top picks for the Tigers finally stepping up to help this team reach it’s potential.
“Both Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson have made good on their 1-1 draft positions, and Tarik Skubal has been absolute nails to begin the season.”
The emergence of both Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson has been a welcomed sight for Detroit this year.
This offseason, the team was desperate to add a talented bat from the right side of the plate. Unfortunately, after missing out on the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, the team went into spring training with that need still being an issue.
However, Torkelson lit it up in spring training and forced his way onto the team to begin the season. Even though it looked like he might have played his last game with the Tigers last year, he has ended up being a great player in the middle of the order so far this campaign.
Furthermore, while it has been great to see Torkelson performing well, he hasn’t been the only former number-one pick to begin to shine.
Casey Mize has been a massive bright spot for the franchise early on this season. The 27-year-old has totaled a 4-1 record and 2.12 ERA in five starts so far.
Seeing the former top prospects making a positive impact has helped Detroit immensely this year with a lot of injuries to key players. If both Torkelson and Mize can continue to perform well, the Tigers are going to be serious contenders in the American League.