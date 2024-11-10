Free Agent Star Predicted To Reunite With Former Manager With Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers will be in the running for multiple high-profile free agents this winter after a terrific late run at the end of the season.
Although they had a few breakouts from Riley Greene and Tarik Skubal, they still need to upgrade the roster as a whole.
With a robust market this year, there are plenty of options, but one player in particular has a history with their current manager which could provide an advantage.
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa has predicted that the Tigers will land free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to reunite with his former skipper, A.J. Hinch.
"Longtime Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is a battle-tested veteran who knows Tigers manager A.J. Hinch from their days in Houston, and he would give Detroit a needed right-handed middle of the order presence, not to mention a defensive upgrade," Axisa wrote.
Bregman is hitting free agency for the first time in his career at age 30 and is expected to land a long-term, big money deal. He has also expressed his willingness to change positions, which could open up his market even more, despite winning a Gold Glove at third base this season.
If Detroit lands him, there is no need for a position change.
Jace Jung is still a project, so Bregman could just slide in while they continue to develop the top prospect. Colt Keith also appears to be the second baseman going forward, especially after earning an extension.
Prospect Jace Jung could also be an option at third, but the Tigers could want a more secure option at the position going forward.
Another thing Bregman brings to the table is an elite bat.
While he didn't have the best season heading into free agency, his final numbers still look fantastic. He hit 30 doubles with 26 home runs and 75 RBI while playing 145 games.
Another plus in signing the free agent is that he rarely misses games.
During his nine-year career, there has only been two seasons in which he didn't play at least 145 games when excluding the shortened 2020 campaign.
Bregman provides a bat that will continue to have an OPS around .800, along with Glold Glove defense at the hot corner.
Add that to his playoff experience and he is someone the Tigers should consider heavily as they make their way into a contending window.