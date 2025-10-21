Grading Where Tigers Front Office, Scott Harris Went Wrong in 2025
The Detroit Tigers had a special season which showcased the potential of what they have in the building, not to mention what they have in the city when they put a winning product out on the field.
Detroit is a baseball city and there's nothing like when this team has a chance to win at the highest of levels, something which looked to be the case for large portions of this past season. Unfortunately, a season which once had so much hope somewhat went up in flames with a historically large blown divisional lead and eventual playoff exit largely due to the same issues that caused the collapse.
While there was of course a ton to love about the campaign, there was also equally as much left to be desired by the way it came to a close. Now that the season is finally over, we can take a look at every move the team made and give president of baseball operations Scott Harris and his front office a grade.
Free Agents Signed by Tigers Last Offseason: C-
Frankly, a C- might be a generous grade here. If not for the impressive season had by Gleyber Torres on his prove it one-year deal signed with Detroit, this free agency class would have looked like a complete and utter disaster.
Alex Cobb was obviously one of the worst deals the franchise has seen in some time and the writing was on the wall there. After being given $15 million by the Tigers, Cobb revealed he was contemplating retirement before Harris came calling. It was a complete miss by Harris and one which may have handcuffed Detroit in other negotiations such as Alex Bregman.
Outside of Cobb, the collective $10 million given out to Tommy Kahnle and John Brebbia in the bullpen may have been just as egregious.
For Jack Flaherty, it's hard to say it was a terrible deal given that he stayed healthy all year and showed some real promise, but it's also safe to say he wasn't the version of himself fans had hoped for either.
The José Urquidy contract is still up for debate and will be determined as a flop or not sometime next season if Detroit picks up his $4 million option for 2026.
Trade Deadline Moves by Harris: D
Harris was open about the fact that he did not regret not making some of the moves he had the chance to make at his end of season press conference based on the way some players performed down the stretch.
While he was likely largely talking about Eugenio Suárez and his struggles down the stretch after being traded to the Seattle Mariners and not giving up top prospects to get him, Suárez still impressed in October and helped Seattle eliminate the Tigers.
For Harris to not go out and get a bat at all to help an offense that died down the stretch is a brutal look.
Pitching wise, Kyle Finnegan saves this grade from being an F and Rafael Montero did some impressive things as well. With that being said, Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton were complete disasters and did not give Detroit any kind of boost down the stretch.
Overall Grade: D+
Perhaps it's a bit harsh to give a front office who put together another playoff team a D+, but the simple fact is that Harris lit too much money on fire in the offseason and did not make enough moves at the deadline to put the team in the best position possible.
In an American League that was wide open for the taking and the limited window of Tarik Skubal still being in Detroit, now was the time for the Tigers to go all in. Harris continued to take a conservative, calculated approach, and while that could pay off down the line, it's hard to be anything but disappointed with the season from the front office.
This offseason figures to be another critical one, and all eyes are going to be on Harris as Detroit has some absolutely massive decisions to make. Time will tell if this next year's set of those calls goes better than what the Tigers put together last offseason.