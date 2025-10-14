Tigers President Of Baseball Operations Has No Regrets About Trades This Season
The Detroit Tigers' season was cut short early, after a heartbreaking, late-night elimination at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, who are now up 2-0 over the Toronto Blue Jays. The story of the series was the struggling offense, failing to string together timely innings against the tough M's arms on the team.
They had Kerry Carpenter, who looked like the second coming of Barry Bonds in the series, but outside of him, they lacked anyone else in the lineup who could strike fear into a pitcher's eyes. They could have had one, especially at the trade deadline, but they failed to pull the trigger on multiple offers.
A testament to the President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris's mantra last season was to 'ready to roll' with what they had. Even after their early departure from the playoffs, he has no regrets about that decision.
Holding On To Future Wins
Baseball is a meticulous sport, requiring focus on winning when your competitive window opens, while also maintaining a potential future for your ballclub, something Harris is trying to navigate by guiding the front office through personnel decision-making. The latest update from that part of the game comes from exit interviews with the media, where he said he didn't regret his decision at the trade deadline.
“Do I regret not adding more performance to this team at the deadline? I don't think I've ever gone through a deadline completely satisfied with the results," Harris said to the media on Monday, Oct. 13. "I think this deadline is another deadline when I wasn't completely satisfied with the results. However, do I regret not pulling the trigger on deals that we had access to at the deadline? I don't."
The front office thought they had done enough at the time, when the Tigers held one of the best records in the MLB, acquiring five arms, while only one, Kyle Finnegan, would do anything memorable by the season's end. While their farm system is deep and one of the best in the A.L. Central, they weren't willing to part with any of them to make a big splash at the deadline.
With five top-100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, they are rich in talent to have traded away in hopes of improving their every day lineup. Sure, it's easy to say any of those players could be cornerstones or future all-stars, but that's in the future. Meanwhile, the Tigers have a window to win now, a tightrope walk for Harris.
There is nothing wrong with protecting the future, especially with other ballclubs in heavy rebuilding phases in their divisions. However, what good is preparing for the future if the past will be the only thing remembered?