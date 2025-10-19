Potential NL Suitor Emerges as Trade Option for Tigers Star Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some major questions to answer following a collapse to end the regular season which handed the division over to their rival and a heartbreaking postseason exit.
For as special as this season was, the end result was the exact same as 2024: no division title and the year ending at the exact same point that it did a year prior in Game 5 of the ALDS. For significant portions of the regular season, the Tigers looked like the best team in baseball.
Over the final month or two, they showed their true colors and the fact that they are still very flawed. As Scott Harris and the front office get set to approach the offseason, they do so with an absolutely massive question hanging over them.
As Tarik Skubal prepares to enter his final year of team control, Detroit has to make a choice on whether or not to go all in on 2026 and try to win a championship this year, or continue building for the future and even consider trading Skubal to avoid losing him for nothing.
Following Harris and A.J. Hinch's end of season press conference where Harris seemed non committal on any one course, the rumors surrounding Skubal have started to heat up. An article over the weekend by Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed a potential major suitor who is already interested.
New Report Reveals New York Mets Will Be Contender for Skubal
"If the Detroit Tigers make ace Tarik Skubal available in trade discussions this winter, and signs point to them doing just that, then the New York Mets are expected to get involved," Sammon wrote.
New York has obviously become one the more spend-happy teams in baseball since being taken over by Steve Cohen, so they would be trading for Skubal with the thought that they have a pretty good shot at keeping him around beyond just 2026.
For as painful as that would be, a team with that mindset is going to net the best possible return for the Tigers rather than a squad who feels they are simply trading for a one-year rental. Sammon went on to write that from the Mets perspetive, everyone but top prospect Nolan McLean would be available, which of course means Detroit would need to try to pry McLean.
In an ideal world, the Tigers are able to sign Skubal to an extension now, but this reality is getting further and further away.
Detroit's Cy Young ace is determined to reach free agency, and if that's the case, it is tough to justify keeping him in 2026 to lose him for nothing. It's going to be a long offseason of Tigers rumors, and it seems the Skubal ones aren't going away anytime soon.