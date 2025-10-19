Tigers Baseball Report

Potential NL Suitor Emerges as Trade Option for Tigers Star Tarik Skubal

If the Detroit Tigers were actually going to trade Tarik Skubal, a potential suitor is already emerging.

Michael Brauner

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) flips the ball to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) in the fourth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field.
Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) flips the ball to first base to get out Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (not pictured) in the fourth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. / David Dermer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some major questions to answer following a collapse to end the regular season which handed the division over to their rival and a heartbreaking postseason exit.

For as special as this season was, the end result was the exact same as 2024: no division title and the year ending at the exact same point that it did a year prior in Game 5 of the ALDS. For significant portions of the regular season, the Tigers looked like the best team in baseball.

Over the final month or two, they showed their true colors and the fact that they are still very flawed. As Scott Harris and the front office get set to approach the offseason, they do so with an absolutely massive question hanging over them.

Scott Harris and Chris Ilitch of Detroit Tigers talk on field
Detroit Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris talks to team owner Chris Ilitch during spring training at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Tarik Skubal prepares to enter his final year of team control, Detroit has to make a choice on whether or not to go all in on 2026 and try to win a championship this year, or continue building for the future and even consider trading Skubal to avoid losing him for nothing.

Following Harris and A.J. Hinch's end of season press conference where Harris seemed non committal on any one course, the rumors surrounding Skubal have started to heat up. An article over the weekend by Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed a potential major suitor who is already interested.

New Report Reveals New York Mets Will Be Contender for Skubal

Tarik Skubal of Detroit Tigers walks off field
Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the field after pitching the first inning against Mariners at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If the Detroit Tigers make ace Tarik Skubal available in trade discussions this winter, and signs point to them doing just that, then the New York Mets are expected to get involved," Sammon wrote.

New York has obviously become one the more spend-happy teams in baseball since being taken over by Steve Cohen, so they would be trading for Skubal with the thought that they have a pretty good shot at keeping him around beyond just 2026.

For as painful as that would be, a team with that mindset is going to net the best possible return for the Tigers rather than a squad who feels they are simply trading for a one-year rental. Sammon went on to write that from the Mets perspetive, everyone but top prospect Nolan McLean would be available, which of course means Detroit would need to try to pry McLean.

In an ideal world, the Tigers are able to sign Skubal to an extension now, but this reality is getting further and further away.

Detroit's Cy Young ace is determined to reach free agency, and if that's the case, it is tough to justify keeping him in 2026 to lose him for nothing. It's going to be a long offseason of Tigers rumors, and it seems the Skubal ones aren't going away anytime soon.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

Home/News