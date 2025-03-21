Hall of Famer Could Be Secret Weapon for Development of Tigers Star Prospects
The Detroit Tigers have a loaded farm system.
Combining that aspect with the number of young stars on this Major League roster already, and it's easy to see why so many people believe the future is bright for this franchise.
But to reach the heights that should come from having this type of situation -- like the Houston Astros before them -- it will be on the Tigers to ensure these talented prospects develop into difference makers at the Major League level.
Baseball Hall of Famer Alan Trammell could be their secret weapon for that.
"Tram exceeds expectations every spring on the work that we ask him to do, and he does more. He's invested in these guys. He wants to be in the trenches and be involved, learning and growing. And if a Hall of Famer is willing to do that, I mean, we'd be crazy not to do it," manager A.J. Hinch said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
Trammell was the manager for Detroit's Spring Breakout team, winning the second game in a row which made Hinch joke they'll give the Hall of Famer a contract for life.
His involvement isn't something to cast aside.
The Spring Breakout roster was loaded with their farm system's best players, and that allowed Trammell to directly work with them and pass along his bits of wisdom and tutelage.
"The first day I stepped in Lakeland, he was the first guy there by my side, helping me with every little thing at shortstop. It's just truly special to be able to learn from a Hall of Famer like that, a Detroit legend. It's really amazing," superstar prospect Kevin McGonigle said.
Ranked third in their pipeline and 28th in minor league baseball, the 20-year-old has the profile to be a potential face-of-the-franchise guy.
While Trammell can't directly pass along his 2,365 career hits, 412 doubles, 55 triples, 185 homers and 1,003 RBI, he can prepare the next generation of Tigers players about what to expect when it comes to playing professional baseball.
"Just trying to give them a little heads-up, along with others, about what to expect. And they’re bright-eyed and listening, but they don’t really know ... There's no season like a professional baseball season," the Detroit legend stated.
Having him work behind the scenes with the young players will be a huge benefit.
"I'm happy to be involved. It kinda keeps me going, keeps me young at heart. And speaking for the whole organization, we're on the map now. We certainly are, and I'm proud to say that," Trammell added.