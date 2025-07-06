Tigers Baseball Report

How Detroit Tigers Could Trade for Washington Nationals All-Star Closer

Here is a hypothetical trade proposal for the Detroit Tigers to consider if it wants to bolster its bullpen with a Washington Nationals reliever.

Jul 2, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) prepares to throw a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
/ Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
As the Detroit Tigers look to finish up the remaining games before the All-Star break on a positive note, the team will likely be seeking some upgrades before the trade deadline.

The Tigers have been able to exceed all expectations after a great first half of the season. With the best record in the American League, Detroit has proven that the second half of last year was no fluke, and now their eyes are set on some significant goals.

Even though they have been extremely successful in this campaign, they aren’t perfect. While the lineup has been much improved compared to last season, they could still use some help at the hot corner.

In the starting rotation, another front-end starter might be needed to ensure that Tarik Skubal has a strong running mate at the top of the rotation in a playoff series.

Furthermore, like all contenders, high-leverage arms in the bullpen are always important.

After using the bullpen a lot in the second half and in the postseason last year, the Tigers would be wise to add some reinforcements for the unit.

In this hypothetical trade proposal, they are able to accomplish that by making a deal with the Washington Nationals.

Tigers Receive: Kyle Finnegan

Nationals Receive: Joseph Montalvo

It was an interesting offseason for the closer of the Nationals last winter. After an All-Star season in 2024, he fell apart in the second half of the year and Washington elected to non-tender his contract.

Finnegan ended up going back to the Nationals despite this on a one-year deal, and remained their closer to start this season.

He has pitched very well in 2025, totaling a 2.45 ERA and 18 saves so far. It was a little bit surprising that Washington didn’t move him last campaign, but they would be foolish not to deal him this summer with the team well out of the race.

In exchange for Finnegan would be the talented right-hander Joseph Montalvo. The 23-year-old is ranked as the 17th best prospect in one of the best farm systems in baseball and would be a nice return.

For Detroit, adding a pitcher of the caliber of Finnegan will give them a veteran who has been able to close out games at a high rate the last couple of campaigns. While he might not be an electric closer, he has been able to get the job done.

With numerous other contenders in the AL expected to be aggressive this summer, the Tigers must do the same to keep pace.

NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.

