Here's How the Dodgers Could Pull Off Jack Flaherty Trade with Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are widely expected to trade starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and one team that has come up as a potential trade partner is the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Flaherty is a name that will interest many different contenders around the league. A few other teams who have been mentioned as possible trade suitors are the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cleveland Guardians.
However, at this point in time, let's take a look at how the Dodgers could pull off a trade for the veteran starter, who has had a big-time 2024 season with the Tigers.
Emma Lingan, a writer for Dodgers Way, has suggested a trade that would land Flaherty in Los Angeles. She has the Dodgers sending catcher Dalton Rushing and left-hander Maddux Bruns, along with cash considerations, to Detroit for Flaherty.
That would be a trade package that the Tigers would have to strongly consider.
Rushing is currently the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Los Angeles system, while Bruns is ranked No. 13. Both players would offer bright potential futures for Detroit.
As for Los Angeles, they would be getting a piece that could help them compete for a championship this season in a big way.
So far during the 2024 season, Flaherty has been putting up big numbers. He has started in 18 games, compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers would bring a lot of help to the Dodgers' rotation.
While Los Angeles would likely prefer to pull off an even bigger trade with the Tigers for superstar ace Tarik Skubal, that move seems very unlikely. Detroit likely will not end up moving Skubal ahead of the deadline.
In the absence of a potential blockbuster trade for Skubal, the Dodgers would likely be happy with Flaherty. They need rotation help in a bad way if they're going to go after a World Series. The 28-year-old starting pitcher would be a big step in the right direction.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors about both Los Angeles and the Tigers over the next couple of days. Things are just now starting to heat up around the league.