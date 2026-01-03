Tigers Could Face Massive Decision if Dodgers Push for Tarik Skubal in July

Detroit Tigers fans have listened to and read about trade rumblings regarding their ace Tarik Skubal for months now. Nothing has come to fruition yet, and there's really been no indication of a move from the team either.

Today, fans woke up to a "bold" prediction from respected MLB insider, Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Rogers believes that the Los Angeles Dodgers will make a run for Tarik Skubal at the July 2026 trade deadline.

That projection, if it were to come true, would have massive implications for the Tigers' playoff hopes, overall roster construction and ultimately, its long-term strategy.

Skubal, who is now a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball. He has already established himself among the elite arms of the game.

The left-hander posted a 2.21 ERA in 2025, when he led the league in strikeouts and other pitching metrics, with a WHIP of .89, over 195.1 innings. He ended with a record of 13-6 and 241 strikeouts. Over the life of his career, he is 54-37 with a 3.08 ERA, 766.2 innings pitched, and 889 total strikeouts.

Why Dodgers Might Be Skubal's Destination

From the Tigers' perspective, the Dodgers seem to make sense as a suitor. Los Angeles is chasing a three-peat and certainly has shown the willingness to spend with payroll flexibility and prospect capital. They won't be shy about making a blockbuster midseason acquisition if the opportunity presents itself.

Rogers went on to explain why Skubal is a real possibility for the Dodgers.

"They can even afford to trade for Skubal as a rental if the move leads them to a third straight championship, whereas just about any other team would need to immediately sign him to a long-term deal in order to justify giving up the prospects it will undoubtedly take to land a back-to-back Cy Young Award winner."

A midseason move would also repeat history in how the Dodgers prefer to operate. They seem patient, they evaluate their rotation health as needed, and they aren't afraid to strike when the price matches their urgency to win.

If Skubal is still on the Tigers roster come July, and Detroit is out of contention, Los Angeles would be in the perfect position to send a load of prospects and even young MLB talent to the Tigers.

Why Detroit May Put the Brakes On

There are also compelling reasons not to move Skubal at midseason for the Tigers. Detroit remains in control of his contract through 2026, so they could play out the entire season and use their ace for a deep playoff push.

As the team continues to compete in a crowded AL Central, Detroit may not feel the urge to trade Skubal, but the possibility can't be ruled out, given the take they would be receiving could be monumental.

Keeping their ace through the summer run also preserves their long-standing favor with fans. It would avoid the optics of trading away their superstar midseason.

What Does All This Mean for Fans

Trade talk and predictions can be overwhelming at times, but the storyline of Skubal will never wear old. His performances shape Detroit's future. How the team reacts and positions in this race will leverage the franchise at the deadline.

In a league where pitching is premium, Skubal has already proven many times over that he is Detroit's most valuable asset. Time will tell what will come of all the speculation, but the thought of Skubal going to Los Angeles certainly isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

