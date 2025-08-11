How Tigers' New Closer Kyle Finnegan Is Handling the Pressure
The Detroit Tigers were able to win a much-needed series over the weekend to help them keep the red-hot Cleveland Guardians off their tails.
Since the All-Star break, the Tigers haven’t been playing nearly as well as they did in the first half of the season.
Detroit is fortunate that their fantastic start to the year helped them build a massive lead in the American League Central that they have been able to maintain since.
One of the reasons for the struggles of the club has been the bullpen. This was a unit that the Tigers relied heavily on in 2024 to help them come within one game of making the ALCS. Unfortunately, despite the success of the unit last year, it hasn’t carried over.
At the trade deadline, Detroit was focused on improving the unit, which was such an issue. Manager A.J. Hinch has proved that he can manage the unit well, but there has to be some talent there as well.
With some new faces joining the unit, one in particular is going to be facing a lot of pressure with his new team.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Tigers closer Kyle Finnegan being under immense pressure, going from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best.
“At the deadline, though, he went straight from a 44-64 team to a 64-46 World Series hopeful and has thus far welcomed the increase in pressure with three virtually flawless saves. Can he remain the anchor for an iffy bullpen?”
Overall, this campaign, the numbers haven’t been anything off the charts for Finnegan. This season, he has totaled a 4.04 ERA and 23 saves. Closing games for the Nationals certainly didn’t provide a ton of opportunities with them being one of the worst teams in the league, but the veteran right-hander did make the most of it.
Since being traded, Finnegan has made three appearances and is a perfect three for three in save opportunities. It has been relatively easy going for the right-hander so far. In 3.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just one hit.
Can Finnegan Keep It Going?
Even though the sample size is small, Finnegan has transitioned seamlessly with his new team.
The Tigers were certainly in need of someone to be their closer and provide some clarity for the role going down the stretch, and he has provided that so far. While Finnegan has saved a lot of games in recent years, this will be the first time as a closer in high-pressure situations down the stretch.
If he can be a solid performer for Detroit, it will help solve what has been a significant issue for the ballclub.