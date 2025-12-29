Tigers Outfielder Expected to Have Major Improvement in 2026

The Detroit Tigers have high expectations in 2026. They've had a successful offseason, re-signing top priorities in Gleyber Torres and Kyle Finnegan.

Detroit added another reinforcement to the bullpen with the signing of Kenley Jansen, but the one area they've come up short on is a big bat.

The offense looked tremendous in the first half of the 2025 season before falling into a steep decline in August and September. Their offensive woes became their demise in the playoffs, and it's clear some changes have to be made.

The Tigers have plenty of youth on the roster, and the expectation is that many of their internal options will improve next year.

However, there is one outfielder who cannot be forgotten and should certainly be in the mix to have a major bounce-back season.

Could Parker Meadows Return to Form in 2026?

Parker Meadows entered 2025 with loads of potential, following an impressive postseason run the year prior.

In seven playoff games, Meadows hit .270 with a pair of doubles and a home run. He played in 82 regular-season games and posted a .310 on-base percentage.

All signs were pointing towards Meadows being the center fielder for Detroit, but injuries plagued his season. He suffered a nerve issue in his right arm during Spring Training, which kept him out until June. He hit the injured list again in July with a right quad strain. Meadows played in 58 games and slashed .215/.291/.330.

MLB.com made a list of each team's biggest bounce-back candidate and Meadows cracked the list.

Jason Beck wrote, "With prospect Max Clark potentially knocking on the door by next season's end, this could be a big year for Meadows to prove he can put it all together."

How Can Meadows Keep His Role Next Year?

The best way for Meadows to keep a consistent role in the lineup is to simply be available. His speed and defense are his best tools, and that will always be helpful in any game. Assuming he's healthy, the center field spot is his. Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter will likely assume the corner outfield spots.

As mentioned earlier, Clark is on track to be called up to the big leagues in the near future. The 21-year-old is one of Detroit's top prospects and they won't hesitate to move him to center field if Meadows isn't healthy.

Meadows has a lot of pressure on him to deliver in 2026, but if he can, it would bolster a Tigers' offense that is looking for a major rebound next year.

