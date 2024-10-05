How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Guardians Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive series win against the Houston Astros in the American League Wildcard. The Tigers took care of Houston by sweeping them in two games to advance to the next round. They will now play Game One on Saturday in the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) against their division rivals, the Cleveland Guardians.
In another unorthodox approach by manager A.J. Hinch, Detroit will begin the series with a bullpen game, starting with Tyler Holton. The 28-year-old appeared in both games during the wildcard round, including starting game two to finish off the Astros. So far in the postseason, he has a combined line of 1.1 innings of work and has yet to allow a hit or a walk. He threw 20 pitches (14 strikes) across his two appearances in the last round.
The Tigers will go up against 25-year-old Tanner Bibee of the Guardians in the first of a best-of-five series. Bibee started 31 games for Cleveland in the regular season but will be making his first-ever postseason appearance in his career. Since debuting for the Guardians at the beginning of the 2023 season, the former Cal State Fullerton pitcher has posted a 3.25 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP so far in his career. This will be the third start of the year against Detroit for the right-hander and the first at home in Cleveland.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 DH Kerry Carpenter
3 RF Matt Vierling
4 LF Riley Greene
5 2B Colt Keith
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 3B Zach McKinstry
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Jake Rogers
As expected, Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter will move back to the top of the lineup as a right-hander heads to the mound for the Guardians. Carpenter has hit 17 of his 18 homers and has hit .305/.363/.631 against righties this season. Meadows picked up a home run in Game Two of the ALWC against Houston on Wednesday.
Cleveland Guardians
1 LF Steven Kwan
2 DH David Fry
3 3B Jose Ramirez
4 1B Josh Naylor
5 CF Lane Thomas
6 2B Andres Gimenez
7 RF Jhonkensy Noel
8 C Bo Naylor
9 SS Brayan Rocchio
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The game will be available nationally on TBS.
