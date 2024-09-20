How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Orioles Friday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers have a real shot at playing baseball in October.
The Tigers have pushed themselves back into contention after posting the best record in baseball (25-10) since Aug. 11 and now find themselves tied for the final wildcard spot in the American League. They will look to keep the pressure on the Minnesota Twins and the rest of the remaining teams fighting for a spot at a postseason spot as they head to Camden Yards to take on the Baltimore Orioles.
The Tigers will turn to left-hander Tyler Holton (7-1, 2.12). The 28 year old has had a great season on the mound so far and will be making his 63 appearance of the year. The former Florida State pitch is only one of now six pitchers in MLB History to record back-to-back seasons of more than 85 innings pitched and post a sub-2.20 ERA primarily as a reliever. Across his eight outings in September, Holton has yet to allow an earned run in 11.2 innings of work.
Holton will go up against Baltimore’s staff ace Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06). This will be the second start in a row for the Burnes against the Tigers. The last time they met, the Orioles pitcher got the better of the Tigers lineup as he recorded seven shut out innings in a game that Detroit ultimately fell in 4-2, the last game the team lost before going on its current four game winning streak.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1.) CF Parker Meadows
2.) RF Kerry Carpenter
3.) 3B Matt Vierling
4.) LF Riley Greene
5.) DH Colt Keith
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) 2B Zach McKinstry
8.) SS Trey Sweeney
9.) C Jake Rogers
Tigers infielder Colt Keith has been hot at the plate over the last week. In the last four games he has appeared in, he is hitting .429/.500/.643. That 1.143 OPS leads all Detroit players of the span.
Baltimore Orioles
1.) LF Austin Slater
2.) C Adley Rutschman
3.) SS Gunnar Henderson
4.) RF Anthony Santander
5.) DH Eloy Jimenez
6.) CF Colton Cowser
7.) 1B Emmanuel Rivera
8.) 3B Coby Mayo
9.) 2B Jackson Holliday
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available only on Apple TV.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!