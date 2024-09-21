How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Orioles Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers will try and rebound after Friday’s series opening loss to the Baltimore Orioles and continue its push into the American League Wildcard race. The team allowed five home runs in the game on Friday and will need a better outing from one of their pitchers who is still building back up from a recent injury, to get them in contention for that final spot for baseball in October.
The Tigers will turn to right hander Reese Olson (4-8, 3.50). The 25 year old will be making his second start since returning from the injured list after dealing with a Right shoulder strain. In his return last outing against the Kansas City Royals, Olson only went 2.1 innings and 50 pitches on the hill. He wasn’t as sharp as he would have hoped, as he allowed four earned runs off four hits, including a home run. He picked up three strikeouts in the appearance.
Olson will go up again rookie Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74) on the mound. The former Nebraska Cornhusker has had some growing pains this season on the hill for the Orioles as he is set to start his 15th game of the season. He has picked up the loss in each of his last two starts, including his last against the Tigers where he went five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and picked up eight strikeouts across the outing. Detroit will look to have better luck against Povich compared to the series opener where staff ace Corbin Burnes threw on gem on the mound.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1.) 2B Andy Ibanez
2.) RF Wenceel Perez
3.) 3B Matt Vierling
4.) LF Riley Greene
5.) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) SS Trey Sweeney
8.) C Dillon Dingler
9.) CF Parker Meadows
Baltimore Orioles
1.) SS Gunnar Henderson
2.) CF Cedric Mullins
3.) RF Anthony Santander
4.) LF Colton Cowser
5.) C Adley Rutschman
6.) 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7.) DH Heston Kjerstad
8.) 3B Emmanuel Rivera
9.) 2B Jackson Holliday
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and MASN.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!