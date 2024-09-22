How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Orioles Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive 6-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night to even the series at one apiece. The win moves the Tigers 0.5 game outside the final Wildcard spot in the American League. The team will look to clinch the series and stay in the postseason fight with a win over the O’s on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers will turn to their relief core as they are set for a bullpen game. Tyler Holton has been announced as the ‘opener’ for the Tigers. He started the series opening game as well against the Orioles on Friday. In that outing, he pitched one inning, allowing two runs off two hits. The scoring came off a home run by Anthony Santander.
DD will go up against right hander Albert Suárez (8-6, 3.60) of the Orioles. The 34-year-old has struggled over his last few starts this past month. In his September totals on the mound, Suárez has recorded a 1-2 record with a 7.24 ERA across three starts and 13.2 innings of work. He can’t seem to avoid the long ball, as he has allowed four homers in that span. This will be the first time in his career he will be facing the Tigers since making his MLB Debut in 2016.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 RF Kerry Carpenter
3 LF Matt Vierling
4 DH Riley Greene
5 2B Colt Keith
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 3B Jace Jung
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Jake Rogers
Tigers star Riley Greene had a three hit night in the victory on Saturday. He will act as the designated hitter in the finale in Baltimore. He continues to swing the hot bat lately as he is hitting .241/.313/.552 with three homers and six RBI over his last seven games.
Baltimore Orioles
1 SS Gunnar Henderson
2 2B Jordan Westburg
3 RF Anthony Santander
4 LF Colton Cowser
5 C Adley Rutschman
6 1B Ryan O'Hearn
7 DH Heston Kjerstad
8 3B Ramon Urias
9 CF Cedric Mullins
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET in Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and MASN.
