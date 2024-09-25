How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Rays Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 2-1 series opening victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The team, now 83-74 have moved into second place in the American League Wildcard race. After winning eight of their last ten games, including the current three game winning streak, the Tigers will look to pad their lead and ensure a postseason spot for October.
The Tigers will turn to the young and impressive Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86) to continue the winning streak. After going 14 straight innings without allowing a run, Montero had a setback in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles. The rookie pitcher allowed five earned runs, including four home runs across 4.2 innings of work. He will look to bounce back in what is expected to be his final start of the regular season.
Montero will go up against right hander Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56) for the Rays. The 28-year-old will be making his 29th start of the season for Tampa Bay. He is coming off his eighth win of the season after throwing seven shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox on September 19th. He has now gone 18 straight innings without allowing a run in his starts.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 DH Kerry Carpenter
3 3B Matt Vierling
4 LF Riley Greene
5 RF Wenceel Perez
6 2B Colt Keith
7 1B Spencer Torkelson
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Dillon Dingler
Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez was the only player for the team to hit an extra base hit in the series opening win on Tuesday. He will bat fifth in the second game against the Rays. Detroit will look to improve on their 1 for 5 mark with runners in scoring position from last night's contest.
Tampa Bay Rays
1 2B Richie Palacios
2 DH Brandon Lowe
3 3B Junior Caminero
4 1B Jonathan Aranda
5 CF Jonny DeLuca
6 RF Josh Lowe
7 LF Christopher Morel
8 C Logan Driscoll
9 SS Jose Caballero
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Sun.
