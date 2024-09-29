How to Watch Detroit Tigers and White Sox Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the worst team in baseball. The loss comes a day after the Tigers officially punched their ticket for the MLB postseason for the first since 2014. They will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday as they prepare for the playoffs.
Before all eyes can turn to postseason play, the Tigers will send Kenta Maeda (3-6. 5.93) out for the final game on Sunday against Chicago. After starting the season in the rotation, Maeda was moved to the bullpen right before the All-Star Break. He will be making his first start since July 9th. In his last appearance, the 36-year-old went 2.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He did not allow a run or a hit and struck out five batters.
Maeda will go up against White Sox rookie Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37). The former Georgia Bulldog will be making his 21st start of his first campaign in the big leagues after making his MLB Debut this past April. In his last start, Cannon picked up a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. The 23-year-old pitched six shutout innings in the contest and threw seven strikeouts in the outing.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 DH Kerry Carpenter
3 3B Matt Vierling
4 LF Riley Greene
5 RF Wenceel Perez
6 2B Colt Keith
7 1B Spencer Torkelson
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Jake Rogers
As the Tigers enter the final game of the season, two of thier young players are close to milestones. Both center fielder Parker Meadows and right fielder Wenceel Perez enter Sunday with nine home runs and nine stolen bases. They will have one more chances to make it to 10 on the season in each category.
Chicago White Sox
1 3B Miguel Vargas
2 CF Luis Robert Jr.
3 LF Zach DeLoach
4 1B Andrew Vaughn
5 2B Lenyn Sosa
6 DH Bryan Ramos
7 C Korey Lee
8 RF Dominic Fletcher
9 SS Jacob Amaya
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit. The game will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Chicago.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!