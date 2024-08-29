How to Watch, Stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Thursday
The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels are set to face off again this afternoon. After winning the first two games of the series, the Tigers will go for the sweep.
Detroit has been one of the hottest teams in baseball. They have won six straight games and have improved to 68-66 on the season.
For the first time in awhile, there is legitimate confidence buzzing in town that the Tigers are on their way back to being a contender in the near future.
With the right moves in the offseason and continued development from young players, the future may be closer than many think.
Currently, Detroit is just 4.5 games out of a spot in the AL Wild Card. If they can keep winning at the rate that they've showed in recent weeks, could they make a run at a spot in the postseason?
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at how fans can make sure to watch today's game.
How to Watch Tigers vs. Angels
Game Day: Thursday, August 29th
Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
Television: BSDET
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
As they go for the sweep over the Angels, the Tigers will give the starting nod to 24-year-old rookie Keider Montero.
Montero is one of the key young pieces for the future. He has started in 11 games this season and appeared in 12, going 4-5 with a 5.15 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 64.2 innings pitched.
On the other side of the field, Los Angeles will start Jack Kochanowicz on the mound.
The 23-year-old pitcher has started five games this year, compiling a 1-3 record to go along with a 6.08 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP, a 1.1 K/BB ratio, and 26.2 innings pitched.
Looking at the pitching matchup, fans should be in store for a high run-scoring game.
Hopefully, Detroit's offense will keep playing at a high level. They have scored six runs or more in four of their last five games.