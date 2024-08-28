How to Watch, Stream Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. They have won five straight games coming into this evening's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
For the first time in awhile, the Tigers appear to be heading in the right direction. There is legitimate reason to believe that this team has what it takes to begin turnings things around in Detroit.
At this point in time, there is a lot to be excited about. There are quite a few great young talents who are developing and playing in the Majors at the same time. That talent has led the Tigers to a 67-66 record so far this season.
Yesterday, Detroit ended up adding another win to the record. The Tigers defeated the Angels by a final score of 6-2.
With the two teams set to face off again tonight, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to tune in to watch the game.
How to Watch Tigers vs. Angels
Game Day: Wednesday, August 28th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
Television: BSDET
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Taking the mound tonight for Detroit will be 24-year-old Mason Englert. He has pitched in 11 games this season, but today will be his first start. In his appearances, he has compiled a 1-0 record to go along with a 5.95 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 19.2 innings pitched.
Englert appears to have some good talent, but fans will get their first look at him in a starting role this season.
On the other side of the field, Los Angeles will give the starting nod to Griffin Canning. He has appeared in 26 games this season, starting in 25 of them. Canning has compiled a 4-11 record to go along with a 5.18 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, a 2.1 K/BB ratio, and 139.0 innings pitched.
It appears that there could be the potential for big-time run production today. Make sure to tune in to see if the Tigers can extend their winning streak to six.