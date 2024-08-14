How Will Detroit Tigers Fare as They Host Mariners on Wednesday Evening?
The Detroit Tigers have been playing some solid baseball as of late. Despite facing off against playoff contenders in all of their games for the last seven series, they have held their own.
A playoff push is unlikely, but the Tigers are going to play a role in which teams qualify for the postseason in the American League. One of the teams vying for a spot that they are making life difficult for is the Seattle Mariners.
On Tuesday, the teams kicked off a three-game series at Comerica Park. It is their second series in a week, as they also played against each other at T-Mobile Park for a three-game series.
Detroit won the first two games of that series before the Mariners picked up a walk-off win in Game 3 to avoid the sweep. This week’s series got off to the same start last week’s did; Tarik Skubal putting together a dominant performance on the mound to lead the Tigers to victory.
In the series opener on Tuesday, Skubal tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out nine. He got the most run support he has received in an outing this season, as Detroit won 15-1.
The return of Kerry Carpenter to the lineup was a huge boost for the Tigers. He smashed two home runs, while catcher Jake Rogers knocked in seven runs of his own.
Heading into Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night, how will Detroit fare? Oddsmakers are giving a slight edge to Seattle in this one. The Mariners have been installed as -141 favorites on the moneyline, with the Tigers listed as +119 underdogs.
An over/under of eight runs has been set as Beau Brieske will toe the rubber for Detroit against Bryan Woo for Seattle. Brieske is a relief pitcher for the Tigers, as A.J. Hinch is opting to go with an opener for tonight.
On August 6th against the Mariners, Brieske pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one hit and one earned run. If Detroit is going to win a second in a row against Seattle, they are going to need their bats to stay hot in what is shaping up to be a bullpen game.
The Tigers have had the Mariners’ number thus far this season. They enter tonight’s game with a 3-1 record, guaranteeing at worst a split on the season series.
This is essentially a must-win game for Seattle based on the pitching matchup. Woo has been very good for them and they cannot afford to slip up again as they are now 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and two games out of the final wild card spot.