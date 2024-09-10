Impressive Stat Shows Why Detroit Tigers Are Back in the Wild Card Mix
The Detroit Tigers are like the warning on side view mirrors for teams in the American League playoff race: they are closer than they appear.
The Tigers were a feel-good story during the dog days of August, getting over the .500 mark after the All-Star break for the first time in years.
Now, that feel-good story has turned into a real threat to make the playoffs.
Since July 1, they are tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL at 35-25. Entering play on Sept. 10, Detroit is 73-71 and only three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last
Wild Card spot.
They have made a push in the standings because they are one of the only teams in the entire league who have been playing winning baseball for nearly the last month.
As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Tigers have gone 13-7 since Aug. 17.
Only the Texas Rangers have a better record in the AL as they have gone 14-6. The Astros are the only other AL team above .500 at 11-10.
As everyone else stumbles, Detroit is finding their groove.
How have they been able to do it?
Strong performances on the mound have certainly helped.
The pitching staff is led by AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal, who has a chance to accomplish the rare feat of winning the Triple Crown of pitching.
While he is the best arm that A.J. Hinch has, he is far from the only one producing recently.
The Tigers manager has done a wonderful job navigating a starting pitching shortage. With Jack Flaherty being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Reese Olson on the injured list, he had to get creative eating up innings.
Hinch has been using openers with bulk pitchers piggybacking off of them. The results have been good enough for the team to stay afloat when Skubal isn’t taking the mound, which is all the team could ask for.
Offensively, young players are stepping into sizable roles and succeeding.
Will they be able to keep their form over the last few weeks of the season without it teetering out?
No matter what happens, fans have to be excited that meaningful baseball is being played in Detroit for the first time since 2016, which was also the last time they finished with a winning record.