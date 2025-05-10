Injured Tigers Starting Pitcher Throws Batting Practice in Comeback Bid
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best rotations in baseball and it’s worth pointing out there is depth on the injured list.
Alex Cobb, who was supposed to be a part of that starting rotation, has been on the 15-day IL since the season started as he recovers from inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip. He had that surgery during the offseason leading up to 2024.
On Friday, before the Tigers hosted the Texas Rangers, Cobb threw two innings of live batting practice at Comerica Park.
Is Alex Cobb Showing Progress?
Media were able to witness the two-inning live batting practice. So did three important people in the Tigers’ organization — president of baseball operations Scott Harris, general manager Jeff Greenberg and manager AJ Hinch.
One of the batters that Cobb threw to was Matt Vierling, who is working to come back from an injury of his own.
In the first inning, Cobb had to field a baseball off the mound, and per Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, he did not look comfortable covering first base on the play. But, after a short break, he did return to throw the second inning.
The Tigers’ official injury update only indicated that Cobb threw a live batting practice.
In some ways, this was progress for Cobb. A live batting practice session is usually a precursor to the next phase of rehab, which is usually an injury assignment in the minor leagues.
Cobb did several injury rehab starts with San Francisco last year before he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians.
With Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson, Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe in the rotation — and Keider Montero on stand-by — the Tigers don’t have to hurry the 37-year-old right-hander back on the field.
He made three starts with the Guardians last year, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA and helping their push to an AL Central title.
He spent two seasons with the Giants where he went 14-15 from 2022-23.
Before that, he pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. For his career he is 77-75 with a 3.85 ERA.
He has played 12 years and made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2011. The Rays drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Fla.