Insiders Overwhelmingly Say Tigers Possible Star Trade Target Will Not Be Dealt
The Detroit Tigers are the best team in Major League Baseball and first to 40 wins, a surprising reality which has placed them at the center of trade rumors.
When it comes to the trade deadline, teams who look like they have the actual makings of a World Series contender are the ones who everyone believes will make a huge splash.
The Tigers will absolutely seek to make upgrades, but whether or not they are part of a blockbuster deal for a legitimate star this July remains to be seen.
Regardless of whether that happens or not, there's at least one name who has been popular to throw around even though insiders overwhelmingly believe he is not traded.
Detroit fans who are dreaming of a possible historic trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for young superstar ace Paul Skenes will have to keep on dreaming, at least for now.
Paul Skenes is Not Being Traded by Pirates, Insiders Say
Pittsburgh is awful and Skenes is a bonafide superstar at an incredibly fast rate who is not even eligible for arbitration until after the 2027 season.
Having a pitcher so young and so talented under team control for the next five seasons is just not something that really happens, and a trade for Skenes would be potentially one of the biggest trade returns in MLB history.
According to a recent article from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com as well as several other prominent insiders, it's not happening though, at least not right now.
"No," Feinsand plainly stated on the question of whether the Pirates would deal away the 2023 No. 1 pick at this year's deadline. "We’ve had some fun projecting the types of packages that Pittsburgh could get for the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, but GM Ben Cherington has done everything possible to throw cold water on the possibility."
The only reason the Tigers have even been connected to Skenes is the fact that they are probably one of only a few teams who even would possibly have the prospect pool to make a deal like that.
Detroit is not selling the farm for one player though, and the Pirates are not trying to get them to.
A year down the line, this could possibily be a different conversation surrounding the hurler, but for right now, the Tigers and every other team in baseball are going to have to wait for their chance to bid on Skenes.
If he is dealt at any point, Detroit will likely continue to be seen as a suitor. Just don't count on that happening anytime soon.