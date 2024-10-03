Interesting Stat Shows Detroit Tigers Will Win World Series
What a ride it's been for the Detroit Tigers. A team that didn't look to have a chance to make the postseason just two months ago will now play in the ALDS after sweeping the Houston Astros.
The Astros, a dynasty, have been the best team in Major League Baseball throughout the past decade. Filled with veteran talent all over their roster, the Tigers didn't care. This ball club isn't afraid of anyone, and rightfully believes they're better than any team they step on the field with.
Skipper A.J. Hinch perfectly described Detroit's series win while celebrating with the guys in the clubhouse.
"I'm not sure who, but somebody let the Tigers get hot!"
Hot doesn't even begin to describe what the Tigers have done.
If Detroit were to lose in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians, most fans wouldn't be upset. While they've exceeded expectations, every guy in that locker room would be devastated if they were knocked out.
But how realistic is it to ask them to win a World Series? This is the youngest team in Major League Baseball filled with players doing whatever is asked of them. Are they good enough to even accomplish that task?
Newsflash: If the Tigers can beat Houston, there isn't a reason why they can't beat any team remaining in the postseason.
History is weirdly on their side, too.
ESPN tweeted that they were the fourth team in MLB history to win a playoff series after being 10 games behind of a postseason birth at least 110 games into the season. Of the other three teams that have done so in baseball history, they all went on to win the World Series.
They'll take it one step at a time, and ultimately, this is only the beginning for them. Winning in the postseason is the toughest thing in the sport to do, so while there's history suggesting they could win it all, it'll have to be a team effort, one pitch at a time.
Getting "hot" at the right moment is all it takes, and that stat proves it.
Motor City is beyond proud of their team, and the squad has embraced that toughness during this stretch.
"Our city is built on grit," Hinch said in the clubhouse. "That's what it is. I remember saying that I wanted to have a team that this city is proud of. I think the city is pretty proud of what we're doing and how we're doing it and the fight that this team shows."