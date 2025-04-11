Intriguing Trade Deadline Strategy Suggested for Detroit Tigers To Fix Glaring Needs
The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to a strong start in the 2025 MLB regular season, quickly rising to the top of the American League Central.
After beginning the season on the wrong end of a three-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first series, the team has gone 7-2 to move into first place in the division.
The strong start is certainly encouraging, but the Tigers are far from hitting their ceiling. There are a number of key contributors on the injured list, leading to them not being whole yet this year.
Detroit's only free-agent addition to the lineup, Gleyber Torres, is on the IL, as are projected starting center fielder Parker Meadows, the versatile Matt Vierling, catcher Jake Rogers, and outfielders Wenceel Perez and Manuel Margot.
That is a lot of talent to be without, but even at full strength, there is still a glaring hole at third base.
One of the Tigers' top prospects, Jace Jung, didn't make the Opening Day roster after struggling in the spring. Andy Ibanez has been playing most of the time at the hot corner and has produced a .136/.240/.273 slash line through 25 plate appearances.
It will be interesting to see how Detroit handles that spot in the coming weeks and months ahead of the trade deadline, especially since it isn’t the only area of the team that needs some reinforcements.
In a shocking development, last year’s closer, Jason Foley, did not make the Opening Day roster out of spring training.
He has been excellent at Triple-A Toledo and could get called up soon, as there are several players underperforming in the bullpen.
Brant Hurter and Beau Brieske have both struggled, recording ERA and FIP numbers of 3.68/5.39 and 9.64/5.64, respectively.
That has led to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report suggesting an interesting idea of how to address both of those needs.
“It's no coincidence that we chose a 3B/RP tandem from three different teams. Two birds with one stone could be the name of the deadline game for the Tigers,” the MLB writer shared.
There are several teams who could fill both needs for Detroit, with the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Athletics.
All three teams are projected to be on the outside looking in of the MLB playoff picture once the trade deadline rolls around at the end of July, making them potentially perfect partners to complete a deal with.
With the Tigers looking like playoff contenders again, it would be a good idea for them to start scouring the league now for possible upgrades.