Loss of Key Infielder Has Contributed to Tigers Offense Going Into Tailspin
There were a lot of contributing factors to the Detroit Tigers suffering a historic meltdown over the final few weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their pitching staff did not get the job done behind ace Tarik Skubal. The soon-to-be back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner can only do so much to carry a staff by himself.
None of the moves the Tigers made ahead of the MLB trade deadline to bolster the rotation behind their star worked. Chris Paddack was in the bullpen after only a few starts, and Charlie Morton performed so poorly that the team opted to designate him for assignment.
Alas, it isn’t only the pitching that has fallen short as Detroit watched a 15.5-game lead disappear. The offense also bottomed out at times, with several key contributors from the first half of the campaign regressing mightily in the second half.
All-Stars Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry both saw their production crater. Baez was named the AL Least Valuable Player for how poorly he performed at the plate in the second half. Center field remains a black hole of production as well, with injuries derailing what was expected to be a breakout campaign for Parker Meadows.
Colt Keith's Injury Has Proven Costly for Tigers
Another contributing factor to the lineup’s struggles was the loss of Colt Keith. He has been an important piece to the team’s success because of his willingness and ability to play all over the infield.
After a successful 2024 rookie campaign at second base, the Tigers signed Gleyber Torres in free agency. He took over at the keystone and delivered an All-Star performance. Keith was shifted to first base, but Spencer Torkelson played so well in spring training that he earned the spot back.
At points, Keith was handling third base, which was a barren wasteland for production for Detroit all campaign. Unfortunately, he landed on the injured list about two weeks ago, and the team’s offense continued cratering.
As shared by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Tigers have averaged only 2.6 runs per game since their versatile youngster was placed on the injured list. Detroit went 2-7 over that span, completing the epic meltdown and loss of the AL Central.
The Cleveland Guardians took full advantage of the Tigers’ misfortune. They got hot at the right time, climbed back into the playoff race, and stole the division right from under them.
Now, the AL Central rivals will be facing off in the postseason for a second consecutive year. After playing in the ALDS in 2024, the Guardians are hosting Detroit in the ALWC. The winner of that series will go on to face the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.