MLB Legend Reveals Shocking Trade Stance on Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal
Over the last month, trade rumors have been swirling about Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Many believe that the Tigers could end up trading the superstar starting pitchers, while others don't see any chance that the franchise moves on from their centerpiece.
With just a week remaining until the deadline, everyone will know Detroit's final answer soon.
Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He's also only 27 years old, which makes him an even more intriguing trade candidate. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they're going to have to pay a king's ransom.
Amid all of the rumors and opinions flying around about Skubal, one MLB legend has spoken out with his thoughts on the situation.
Former superstar pitcher John Smoltz offered a shocking take about the situation, stating that he thinks the Tigers have to shop Skubal.
"You have to. They're fighting for a wild-card spot. They got hot of late. A lot's going to be determined by where you're at, at the All-Star break and if you rate your team internally against the team you're trying to catch. If you feel like you're better than those teams and you can make that push that results in the playoffs — and then of course next year, same thing — you keep him. But you would be really crazy to not at least entertain what you could get for one of the best in the game right now."
Smoltz also spoke out about some of the teams he could see trading for Skubal.
They're the same teams that everyone else has been talking about.
"And, of course, the names like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles and the front-runners are always going to be at the forefront of looking to add that piece, that starter. And whoever's willing to part ways with some of their top prospects is going to land him if Detroit is willing to do that."
During the 2024 season thus far, Skubal has started 20 games. He has compiled an 11-3 record to go along with a 2.34 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 6.6 K/BB ratio, and 123.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers speak for themselves. He has had an amazing season and hasn't shown any sign of slowing down.
Now, fans can only wait and see what the Tigers choose to do. Smoltz thinks they should shop him and trade him if the right offers comes their way. Many don't agree, but Detroit will have to make a decision.