Could Bold Trade Package Send Two Tigers Stars Out for Yankees Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Time is ticking for Major League Baseball teams to finalize their numbers across the board, and this stands true for the Detroit Tigers. During this offseason, the Tigers have been involved in a surplus of trade rumors, ranging from realistic to virtually impossible. However, the offseason never fails to throw curveballs into the mix.

So far, Detroit has remained fairly quiet compared to some of the other franchises bustling about, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for shocking moves to take place. According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to say that there could be an opportunity for the Tigers to bite on one of baseball's most notable names: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

As a New York Yankees icon in recent years, it's hard to imagine that the 27-year-old slugger might be on his way out the door. The franchise has been flirting with the idea of trading him; Brian Cashman described himself as being "open-minded," per Brian Hoch of MLB.com.

With this in mind, Rymer predicts that Detroit could be one of eight teams to wrap Chisholm up in a trade package. What would this look like?

Benefits of Tigers, Yankees Bold Trade Proposal

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If Rymer's proposal is correct, the Tigers would land Chisholm, but they would be losing right-handers Casey Mize and Troy Melton. Although they'd be losing two in exchange for one, this certainly wouldn't be a bad trade-off for Detroit.

During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with a career high of 31 home runs and 80 RBIs across 130 games. The Tigers are in need of a power hitter, and Chisholm would seamlessly fit that bill.

At this time, it looks like their ace Tarik Skubal is safe in Detroit, as neither Skubal nor the franchise has expressed interest in making a splash. With the 29-year-old southpaw on the mound and potentially having Chisholm at the plate to back up the Tigers' hitting leaders — Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, the ball club could turn into a powerful front both offensively and defensively.

Rymer's proposal is certainly a bold one, but the addition of Chisholm would bolster their roster almost immediately. He's an all-around player who is proficient at the bat and around the diamond. His versatility makes him an enticing player to consider. With New York not being closed off to the idea of shipping out their slugger, perhaps now is the time for Detroit to make some waves.

More Tigers News