MLB Reporter Suggests Massive Detroit Tigers Trade to Acquire Two Star Prospects
As the MLB trade deadline on July 30th continues drawing closer and closer, the Detroit Tigers are becoming a team heavily talked about. Most of the current rumors have to do with the status of superstar ace pitcher Tarik Skubal and whether or not he will get moved.
There has been a lot of speculation that the Tigers could consider trading Skubal for the right price. The Baltimore Orioles have been a team heavily linked to a Skubal trade in recent days.
Detroit has a tough decision to make. Do they keep trying to build with their current core, or do they simply move talent and get as much young talent as they possibly can all at once to give themselves a shot at competing quicker down the road?
Should the Tigers opt to move Skubal, they could get a major haul in return. The Orioles have quite a bit of young talent that could be moved in the right deal.
One MLB reporter, Joel Sherman of MLB Network, has proposed a monstrous trade between Detroit and Baltimore that would send Skubal to the Orioles.
In his trade, he has the Tigers getting Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad in exchange for Skubal and right-hander Jason Foley.
Giving up both Skubal and Foley would be a tough pill to swallow. They have both been extremely important peices for Detroit this season. However, they would be acquiring two likely future superstars in return.
Holliday had a rough showing in his first call-up to the majors earlier this season. Despite that rough outing, he has huge superstar potential for the future. Kjerstad has already been showing his star talent.
In the minors at the Triple-A level this season, Holliday has been batting .280/.448/.500 to go along with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. He has continued showing that he has a good bat, but just needs a bit more development to be effective at the big-league level.
Kjerstad, on the other hand, has found success at the major league level. He has played in 23 games so far this season, hitting three home runs and chipping in 12 RBI, while batting .296/.406/.500.
Both players would turn into long-term building blocks for the Tigers. They might want a bit more to give up both Skubal and Foley, but this would be a great starting point for trade discussions.
Expect to continue hearing Detroit named in a lot of trade rumors over the next week. The Tigers may not end up moving Skubal, but the smoke is picking up surrounding that possibility.