National League East Powerhouse Listed as Suitor For Tigers' Ace Tarik Skubal
When the World Series ends in a couple of weeks and eyes turn toward what is expected to be an interesting offseason, there are going to be a lot of teams around the majors who are going to watch and listen to what is going on with the Detroit Tigers.
General manager Scott Harris has a lot of decisions that he needs to make, and maybe none bigger than what happens with left-handed ace Tarik Skubal.
There are reports that Skubal and the Tigers were far apart in terms of money for getting an extension done. He has one more year of team control for 2026, but the front office needs to figure out what the future is.
Do they run it back without an extension in place and hope one gets done, or do they look to trade him? The risk could be losing him in free agency for nothing in return.
If Detroit does listen to offers for him, one interesting National League contender was floated about as a potential landing spot, and no, it wasn't the New York Mets.
Phillies Listed As Interesting Landing Spot for Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal
One team that keeps popping up as a potential landing spot for Skubal is the Mets, but another NL East team could get in the mix, the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
"This is a long shot, but as Tigers fans know, Dave Dombrowski loves to make huge deals. Acquiring Skubal to join a rotation with Cristopher Sánchez and Zack Wheeler would give the Phillies a rotation that could rival their vaunted 2011 quartet of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels and Roy Oswalt, particularly if Aaron Nola bounces back next season,'' wrote Kelly.
As Kelly mentioned, this is a long shot; however, the Phillies are coming off a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. They are a team that is in win-now mode, and they can't get over the hump. Landing Skubal would give them a rotation that would compete better with the Dodgers and the rest of the National League in 2026.
Detroit's asking price is going to be monumental, as it should if he's moved this winter. Would Dombrowski meet or come close to meeting it with a package that would entice Harris?
The Tigers would have to start talks around a deal surrounding Philadelphia's top prospect, Andrew Painter. Dombrowski reportedly wouldn't part ways with him for Garrett Crochet last offseason in a potential deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Has his stance changed after another great regular season, only to fail in the postseason again?
"That probably won't change (making Painter available), especially if the Phillies couldn't work out an extension with Skubal on the way in the door,'' Kelly wrote.
Dombrowski and the Phillies have a lot of decisions this winter, including with Kyle Schwarber, but adding Skubal would solidify their rotation as a game-changer in 2026 at the top of it.
Detroit can't afford to lose him for nothing, and it is going to be interesting how this plays out before spring training. This may seem like a long shot, but with Dave Dombrowski, never say never, and Tigers fans know that.