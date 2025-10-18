What Could Shocking Tigers Offseason Tarik Skubal Trade Actually Look Like?
The Detroit Tigers have entered the offseason coming off another heartbreaking elimination in the playoffs.
After being dispatched at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS via a 15-inning classic, the biggest issues for the team were on full display. Lack of timely hitting and not enough pitching depth behind Tarik Skubal directly led to their both in the playoffs and at the end of the regular season.
With only one year left under contract with their soon-to-be repeat American League Cy Young winner, the Tigers must decide whether or not to go all in for 2026 or do the unthinkable and trade their superstar ace.
Recent days have demonstrated just how far apart Skubal and Detroit are in extension talks, and it seems like a guarantee he is going to hit free agency next winter. If the Tigers really don't believe they can keep him beyond next year, losing him for nothing would be even worse than dealing him away. Trading him off the last two historic seasons would at least come with a king's ransom to chase a World Series for the next decade-plus.
It's an impossible question for president of baseball operations Scott Harris, but if he were to decide trading Skubal is in the organization's best long-term interest, what could he actually get back in return?
Skubal Would Net Tigers Massive Return in Trade
Simply put, a deal to put Skubal in another uniform for the first time in his career only makes sense if Detroit would get a completely lopsided return that would exceed Skubal's value in the future. That would mean getting multiple top prospects, at least one established everyday position player and potentially an arm who could help the rotation immediately.
The Tigers would likely prefer to send him out of the American League if it got to that point where they were actually considering trading the elite ace. And if that's the case, there are plenty of options in the National League.
For a team like the New York Mets, the conversation would start with a package built around their top prospect; Nolan McLeanto. Utility man prospect Jett Williams and/or Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat would be discussed as well, not to mention at least one current big leaguer.
A team like the Chicago Cubs and rookie sensation Cade Horton could be at the focal point of the deal along with someone like Owen Caissie or Jaxon Wiggins, with Seiya Suzuki thrown into the pot to sweeten things. If the Cubs were interested, the Tigers could even try to fix one of their main problems by building a deal around third baseman Matt Shaw to get the conversation going.
Chances are that if a team is going to make a deal like that to acquire Skubal, it's going to be one that is willing to pay to keep him around. So a team like the Mets or even the Los Angeles Dodgers -- both of whom have great farm systems -- could make a lot of sense.
Would Scott Harris Actually Be Bold Enough to Make a Deal?
Harris does not exactly strike anyone as someone who is worried about possible backlash from fans. He's going to operate in a fashion he feels is in the best long-term interest of this franchise. So if he doesn't feel an extension with Skubal with is realistic, a trade will absolutely be considered.
For as horrific as it would be to not have one final chance to chase a championship with their ace leading the way, there's no guarantee this team will be in a better spot to do so next year. If they go for it and lose him for nothing without winning, the backlash is going to be twice as bad than if they brought in a monster return by trading him.
Though it may seem unfathomable now, a trade conversation surrounding Skubal is something that must at least be discussed this winter, and Harris wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't field some calls to see what kind of offers would be out there.
Whether or not that would lead to a deal remains to be seen, but Tigers fans should begin to prepare themselves for the possibility of seeing the elite left-hander get dealt this offseason.