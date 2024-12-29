New Detroit Tigers Star Says Former Team Didn’t Offer Him a Contract
Gleyber Torres may only be with the Detroit Tigers for one season, but at least they wanted him.
The Tigers and Torres agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal earlier this week, which allows him to continue his career at second base. He reportedly turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals, but it would have required a move to third base.
It isn’t much more money for Torres. He made $14.2 million a year ago. But, just 28 years old, he can enter free agency again after next season before his 30th birthday.
Torres did his introductory press conference via video call earlier this week and said to reporters that he wasn’t feeling the contract love from his former team, the New York Yankees.
He was asked how aggressively he was pursued by the Yankees. Turns out there wasn’t much of a pursuit at all, given the Yankees were working deals to bring in pitcher Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, the latter a former National League MVP.
"I didn't really have any offer from them,” Torres said. “I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me."
The Tigers want Torres so much that they plan to move one of their prized young players, Colt Keith, to first base, which puts another young player, Spencer Torkelson, in a spot, given first base is primarily his position.
But Torres’ power potential was too good to ignore, given the price. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said he worked on the deal during family activities on Christmas Eve, saying his “… family didn’t appreciate it.”
Torres played all seven of his Major League seasons with the Yankees, as he broke in during the 2018 season. As a rookie he earned an All-Star berth, along with another his 2019 season. As a rookie he finished third in American League voting after he slashed .271/.340/.480/.820 with 24 home runs and 77 RBI.
The following season, in 2018, he has his best power season, as he slashed .278/.337/.535/.871 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI.
He’s been productive each of the last three seasons but his power number did take a downturn last season. He hit just 15 home runs with 63 RBI while batting .257.
For his career, he has slashed .265/.334/.441/.774 with 138 home runs and 441 RBI.