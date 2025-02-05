Recent Projections Give Detroit Tigers Shockingly Low Chance of Making Playoffs
The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world when they qualified for the 2024 MLB playoffs.
They overcame incredibly long odds after trading away several veteran players ahead of the deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings.
With some big-game experience now under their belts, the Tigers are a team to keep an eye on moving forward, as the front office made a few solid additions to the roster to ensure they remain in the playoff mix.
Early in free agency, they signed second baseman Gleyber Torres, essentially using him to replace first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The addition of the former New York Yankees slugger has the team moving Colt Keith to the corner infield spot.
Veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb was signed away from the Cleveland Guardians, but has some question marks after making only three regular season starts in 2024.
Detroit’s patience with the free agent market was rewarded as the team also brought back Jack Flaherty.
He agreed to a two-year, $35 million deal to return to the same team he signed with as a free agent ahead of the 2024 campaign. He was excellent before being flipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the deadline.
Those three veterans will assuredly help raise the floor of the team, and the expected strides of the youngsters should also lead to better, more consistent results on the field.
The Tigers look like a team that will challenge for a playoff spot and the American League Central division title in 2025.
However, they are not viewed as highly by some outlets such as PECOTA.
They recently revealed their 2025 playoff chances and Detroit fans should look away.
The Tigers are long shots to play October baseball for a second consecutive year with PECOTA giving them a 22% chance of making the postseason.
There are only 11 teams who have lower odds in baseball, and only four of them reside in the AL; the Boston Red Sox (12%), Los Angeles Angels (8%), Athletics (2%) and Chicago White Sox (0%).
Two of their AL Central rivals, the Kansas City Royals and Guardians, aren’t very far ahead with 31% and 29%, respectively.
The projections have the Minnesota Twins running away with things, as they have a 63% chance of making the playoffs.
Of course, things could change for Detroit if they are able to win the Alex Bregman sweepstakes.
Solidifying third base would greatly improve their outlook, as the two-time All-Star would bring much-needed pop to the lineup along with championship experience to help push a young roster forward.