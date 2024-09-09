Return of Detroit Tigers Star Rookie Has Pushed This Team to New Heights
Back on July 4, the Detroit Tigers sat nine games under .500, which was the worst winning percentage they had to that point this season.
It looked like another year that's become common for this franchise: hope to play well and contend but ultimately fall short.
That's not the case right now.
The Tigers are firmly in the mix for a Wild Card spot, something that seemed completely out of the realm of possibilities when they sold off some of their veteran pieces ahead of the trade deadline to get back future assets.
As a result of that decision, they turned things over to their young players, calling up multiple top prospects which has resulted in them starting seven rookie position players on their quest to steal a spot in the playoffs.
But, Detroit's success can directly be correlated to one player returning to the mix.
On July 5, they called up Parker Meadows with the hope his stint in the minors allowed him to work on some things that could turn him into the impact player he was expected to be when he was considered a top prospect in their farm system.
Unfortunately, those plans were thwarted when he was placed on the injured list three days later with a strained hamstring.
Meadows was out for a prolonged stretch, not making his way back until he was activated on Aug. 3.
During the time he was out, the Tigers were able to stay in the mix with a 53-59 record, but once he was reinserted into the lineup, things have started to take off for this team.
Detroit is 21-12 since he's returned, and with his slash line of .299/.336/.513, three home runs, 15 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in his 29 games, there is a clear correlation to getting their rising star center fielder back.
He's done more than just produce at the plate, though.
Meadows is has been worth four Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant and has a defensive bWAR of 0.3 across 64 total games this season.
When he's been in the starting lineup in 2024, the Tigers have a record of 36-21.
Baseball is a team game, so not everything is a direct impact of Meadows being healthy and performing well, but it's clear that when he's right, he has a huge influence on the success this franchise can have.
Hopefully this is the norm for the 24-year-old going forward as Detroit looks to have a really bright future with this young group trying to chase down a playoff spot together.