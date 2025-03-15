Should Detroit Tigers Be in Trade Mix for San Diego Padres Superstar Ace?
The Detroit Tigers enter the upcoming season in less than two weeks with much higher hopes than they had entering the 2024 season.
After some major moves in free agency and the trade market as well as hopeful development from within the organization, there's a ton of reason to hope the Tigers are in for a big season. In an weak American League, a poor division, and with some serious young talent, there could be a potential window open for Detroit.
Windows come and go so quickly in this sport however, so the Tigers must capitalize now and take full advantage of the developing power vacuum within the American League.
One way to do that would be one more supremely aggressive trade and simply going all in on this season. Throughout the offseason, while there have not been many major moves in terms of starting pitchers being traded, there have been some massive names rumored to be available.
The most discussed — as well as likely most talented — is San Diego Padres superstar ace Dylan Cease. With a deal which expires next winter and the Padres seemingly trying to shed payroll, the bigger surprise is the fact it's taken this long for them to deal him away.
A major blockbuster this close to the season would be unusual, but Cease's name has surfaced again this week with the same old suitors seen as interested.
What if instead of letting a competitor like the New York Yankees or someone else get better with the addition of a Cy Young caliber pitcher, Detroit was the one to make the move?
For one, the Tigers have more to offer than anyone else does with the best farm system in baseball and likely would be able to put together a package to entice San Diego to send Cease to the Motor City more so than anywhere else.
A starting rotation consisting of Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and Cease is not just a great staff, it's championship level and among the best in all of baseball.
Of course, a move like this would be a major shock given the way Detroit has gone about building its organization. Prioritizing young, homegrown talent rather than outside additions has gotten the Tigers to the point they are at now.
It was a shock when the team signed Flaherty back as well, and perhaps president of baseball operations Scott Harris has one more massive trick up his sleeve in order to push them into the category of legitimate title contender.
The ugly reality is Detroit does not know how much longer they will have Skubal in the organization beyond next season not to mention the other countless young talented stars who are going to be due to be paid soon.
If the Tigers are going to win and win big, there is no better opportunity than right now. Trading for someone like Cease could be the final piece Detroit needs to end a 40+ year World Series drought.