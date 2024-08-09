Should Detroit Tigers Pursue Reunion with Their Past Legend This Offseason?
Right now, there isn't a whole lot to play for during the remainder of the season for the Detroit Tigers.
Sitting 13 games out of first place in their division and nine back of the final Wild Card spot, the organization should be getting a good idea about which of their young players can be potential cornerstones going forward as they attempt to build a contending roster.
That could come as soon as this winter.
Multiple insiders have stated that the Tigers are ready to move past their current rebuilding stage, with them willing to start spending money to get proven players into their clubhouse who can lead this young core into the playoffs.
Holding onto their AL Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal was a good start, but they will have to find someone at the top of their rotation who can fill in nicely as their No. 2 starter.
Likely having to hit the open market to accomplish that, Detroit could look to bring in one of their past legends to fill that role.
All signs are pointing to Justin Verlander becoming a free agent after he won't hit the innings threshold that would make his contract option vested. Because he'd be 42 years old by the time the 2025 season starts, there's a good chance the Houston Astros will be willing to let him leave.
For the Tigers, that gives them a great opportunity to bring in the future Hall of Famer to slot into their rotation behind Skubal and become a mentor for all the young pitchers on this staff.
Is Verlander the same game changer he was when he won the Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP awards while donning this jersey?
No.
But that doesn't mean he wouldn't provide value to this franchise at this stage of his career.
Detroit needs someone who has achieved success at the highest level to come in and guide this roster to help set them up for success. Bringing in someone who has done that with this franchise is the perfect way to solve their need to fill a rotation spot, while also adding a veteran presence.
Plus, it's not like Verlander is a shell of himself at this point.
Just two seasons ago, at 39 years old, he won his third Cy Young award. In 2023 with the New York Mets and Astros, he posted a 3.22 ERA across his 27 starts, finishing with an ERA+ that was 30 points above the league average.
Verlander is expected to hit the open market, and if he does, he should seriously be someone who the Tigers try to sign.