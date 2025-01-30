Signing Veteran Relief Pitcher Is an Excellent Move for Detroit Tigers
It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Detroit Tigers so far, but they recently made a nice addition to their bullpen.
The Tigers were able to end up having an excellent campaign in 2024, which resulted in them snapping a lengthy playoff drought. Despite being sellers at the trade deadline, Detroit went on a great run to end the year and made the playoffs.
In the postseason, they were able to eliminate the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round, proving that they belonged.
The success of the Tigers was a bit unconventional down the stretch and in the postseason. While they relied heavily on Tarik Skubal every five days, they also put a lot of pressure on the bullpen to perform well due to a lack of consistency in the starting rotation.
Manager A.J. Hinch seemingly pushed all of the right buttons in the second half of the season when it came to using his bullpen. Players would frequently come in at different points depending on the matchup, and the strategy they used was impressive.
Recently, it appears that Detroit will be adding to its strength with the addition of veteran relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle. The 35-year-old has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Tigers, and it marks the second former New York Yankees player that Detroit has signed this winter.
Adding to strength and getting another arm for the bullpen is never a bad thing for a team that is hoping to contend. Furthermore, Kahnle has a lot of experience with the Yankees pitching in high-leverage situations and also in the postseason.
In 2024, the right-hander totaled a 2.11 ERA in 50 games pitched. Aaron Boone and New York relied on Kahnle in a lot of different situations last season, and he usually came through for them.
Since Detroit will have their eyes on the postseason again, the 35-year-old has also performed very well when it matters the most. He has totaled a 3.00 ERA in 30 innings pitched in the playoffs and gave up just two runs last year for the Yankees.
The addition of Kahnle could arguably be the best signing of what has been a quiet offseason so far for the Tigers. He will bring a veteran presence to the bullpen and has had a lot of success in both the regular season and the postseason.
With the deal being for just one year, there is little to no risk for Detroit on this one, making it even more appealing considering the type of production he can deliver.