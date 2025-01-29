Detroit Tigers Reportedly Closing In on Deal With Superstar Yankees Reliever
The Detroit Tigers may be on the cusp of making an absolutely massive addition to their bullpen.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Tigers are closing in on a deal with New York Yankees right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle.
Kahnle has been simply dominant over the last two seasons for the Yankees. Despite turning 35 years old during this past campaign, he is coming off the best year of his career in 2024. In 50 appearances, Kahnle posted an ERA of 2.11, striking out 46 batters in 42.2 innings pitched.
His 2023 season for New York was similarly successful with a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances and striking batters out at an even higher rate than in 2024.
It's Kahnle's second stint with the Yankees after spending four seasons there from 2017-2020 before spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and eventually returning to New York.
Known for throwing a frequent changeup, Kahnle when he is healthy is one of the best relievers in all of baseball and would make a wonderful addition to the Detroit pitching staff.
Due to his age as well as the Tigers tendencies for free agents, a deal for Kahnle would presumably be just for one year as was the case both with Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres, but he would be a meaningful signing with the chance to pitch some very big innings for Detroit.
With big game experience as well, Kahnle could be the exact kind of veteran the Tigers clubhouse needs and someone who could help Detroit take things to the next level.